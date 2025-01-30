Painter Jailed Three Years for Stealing Laptop

Accra: A 25-year-old painter who stole a laptop from an office at La Kojo Sardine in Accra has been sentenced to three years imprisonment. Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, Kelvin Boateng pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing. The Court, presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, convicted Boateng on his own plea. Boateng broke down and cried as police handcuffed him and escorted him out of the courtroom to commence his sentence.

According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu stated that the complainant, Mc Dennis Appau, a graphic designer, resided at Kojo Sardine, a suburb of La in Accra. Chief Inspector Alorwu noted that Boateng also resided at Agbogboloshie.

The prosecution detailed that on December 31, 2024, at about 10:30 am, the complainant and a witness were working in an office in La Kojo Sardine. Boateng scaled the fence wall into the office premises and entered one of the offices where he took one HP Laptop computer.

On his way out, a witness in the case saw Boateng and raised the alarm. Boateng bolted with the laptop and hid in a nearby uncompleted building. The complainant and other witnesses mounted a search and, in the process, found Boateng together with the laptop. Boateng was nabbed and escorted to the police station for further investigations. During interrogation, Boateng admitted the offence.