Paramount Chief of Kologo Urges Government to Establish Senior High School

Kologo: Naba Tandegrewangrekugre Asobayire V, the Paramount Chief of the Kologo Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, has appealed to government for Senior High School (SHS). He said the need for SHS in the area was long overdue, considering the considerable number of Junior High School (JHS) graduates churned out yearly in the area without any SHS to absorb them.

According to Ghana News Agency, the people of Kologo would be very grateful if the government is able to establish a Senior High School in Kologo to take care of the teeming numbers of qualified Junior High School graduates produced annually from the various schools. The Paramount Chief made the appeal when the Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Akamugri Atanga, called on him to introduce himself as Minister and to seek his blessing and support to effectively manage the Region.

Naba Asobayire V emphasized that the establishment of SHS in the area would ease the burden on parents and students who travelled several distances out of the jurisdiction to access Senior High education. He also highlighted the lack of a Police Station in Kologo as a serious challenge, noting that criminals take advantage of the situation to attack innocent traders and other travellers along the Navrongo-Kologo Highway.

The Paramount Chief further urged the government to consider establishing a Police Station in Kologo to help curb the security threat in the area. He pointed out that the Kologo Traditional Area was rich in human and natural resources, yet successive governments had failed to utilize these resources for the people's benefit.

Naba Asobayire V noted that about 90 per cent of the people, particularly the youth, were engaged in agriculture. He called for government support to provide small loans and agro-chemicals at subsidized prices to help boost farming activities. He expressed gratitude to the Minister for his visit and prayed for God's blessing for the National Democratic Congress Government.

In response, Mr Atanga assured the Chief that his appeals would be forwarded to President Mahama for action. He expressed his desire to collaborate with traditional authorities to advance development in the Region. Regarding security, the Minister said he would work with the Regional Police Command to enhance security pending the construction of a Police Station. He also mentioned that farmers in the area would soon benefit from President Mahama's initiative to establish agricultural mechanization centres in Districts.