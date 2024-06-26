Parliament appreciates support for maiden Democracy Cup

The Parliament of Ghana has expressed gratitude to Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, as well as the organisers, sponsors, and participants who helped make the Democracy Cup series a success. The recently held Democracy Cup match series included two thrilling matches, with Asante Kotoko beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 and Parliament XI defeating Black Stars Legends 3-1. Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Deputy Clerk, Corporate and Financial Management, stated in a statement that the Democracy Cup was instituted as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's 30-year parliamentary democracy. 'The Democracy Cup series brought sports enthusiasts from all over the country towards fostering peace and unity before, during, and after the coming elections. 'Parliament is also appreciative of the Black Stars Legends who played the curtain-raiser match, the media, and all those who supported and participated in this all-important Democracy Cup series, making it a success,' the statement said. Asante Kotoko, who won the maiden Democra cy Cup match, are expected to play DC United in the United States of America later in the year. Source: Ghana News Agency