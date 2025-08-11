Parliament’s Defence Committee Vows to Review Helicopter Crash Findings, Enhance Aviation Safety

Accra: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the eight individuals who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Mr James Agalga, the Chairperson of the Committee, and copied to the agency in Accra on Saturday, described the tragedy as ‘a blow to the nation’s military leadership.’ It pledged solidarity with the bereaved families, the government, Parliament, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the people of Ghana.

The victims of the crash included Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; and Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The rest were Mr Samuel Aboagye, former NDC parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, pilot; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, co-pilot; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, crew member.

The statement commended the swift launch of a multi-agency investigation led by the Ghana Armed Forces to determine the cause of the crash. It quoted Mr Agalga, the Chairperson of the Committee, pledging to review the findings thoroughly and make recommendations to enhance aviation safety, operational protocols, and emergency response within the security sector.

‘As the nation observes three days of mourning and flags fly at half-mast, we pledge to honour the memories of the fallen heroes by intensifying efforts to retool the Ghana Armed Forces and improve its operational efficiency,’ the statement read. It prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for their families to find strength and comfort during this tough time.

Meanwhile, a national mourning period has been declared, with flags flying at half-mast across the country. A flower-laying ceremony is currently underway as part of a series of national mourning events leading up to the state burial scheduled for August 15, 2025. The flower-laying ceremony started on Thursday, August 7.