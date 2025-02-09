Pediatric Society of Ghana Honours Sefa Kayi for Kokrokoo Incubator Project

Accra: The Pediatric Society of Ghana has honoured renowned broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi for his contributions to infant healthcare through his Kokrokoo Charities Foundation's incubator project. The society presented a citation award to him in recognition of his commitment to saving preterm babies through incubator donations to hospitals across the country. According to Ghana News Agency, the presentation took place during the Pediatric Society of Ghana's 2025 Annual General and Scientific Meeting in Accra. The meeting, themed 'Universal Health Coverage: Bridging Gaps and Building Resilience in Child Healthcare Delivery across Ghana,' gathered health professionals in pediatric service. The event rewarded members and non-members of the society, including Professor Afua Hesse, a Pediatrician Surgeon, and Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, a radio journalist, for their contributions toward child healthcare services. Mr. Sefa Kayi expressed his appreciation to the society for acknowledging the Foundation's work, noting tha t it had inspired them to continue their efforts in saving preterm babies in Ghana. He shared that the Foundation had provided 62 incubators to hospitals nationwide and aimed to reach its goal of 100 donations soon. Additionally, the Foundation plans to construct a 60-bed Mother's Unit at the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region as part of the incubator initiative known as 'Project 100,' to support mothers and caregivers of admitted babies. Mr. Sefa Kayi also called for support from corporate organizations, private individuals, and others willing to contribute to the initiative. He acknowledged the individuals and sponsors who have supported the Foundation's health initiatives. Dr. Hilda Boye, President of the Pediatric Society of Ghana, highlighted that the award also recognized Mr. Sefa Kayi's use of media platforms to promote infant healthcare issues. She emphasized the importance of child healthcare and welfare and urged the public to emulate Mr. Sefa Kayi's efforts. Dr. Boye stated that the meetin g brought stakeholders together to track Ghana's progress towards achieving universal health coverage by the 2030 target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She stressed the need to expedite actions to achieve or improve the targets and conditions of children in the country. The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, established by Mr. Sefa Kayi, presenter of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, is a social intervention initiative aimed at addressing critical social needs and resolving emerging development challenges in Ghana. The Foundation's Project 100, initiated in 2014, has significantly contributed to neonatal care by donating infant incubators to hospitals across the country.