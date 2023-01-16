PENTAX Medical to launch new premium video processor and endoscope series

PENTAX Medical INSPIRA video processor (EPK-i8020c) and the i20c endoscope generation obtain CE marks

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, has obtained CE marks for two of its latest innovations; PENTAX Medical INSPIRA , the new premium video processor, and the i20c video endoscope series. Developed with a focus on healthcare provider’s needs, the new video processor maintains compatibility with PENTAX Medical’s recent endoscope models[1], and sets new standards in combination with the new i20c video endoscope generation.

Optimum image quality

PENTAX Medical INSPIRA video processor delivers striking image quality with any PENTAX Medical endoscope[2]. Compatible with two connection types, it allows for upgrading the legacy endoscopy portfolio[1] to the latest imaging standards. As a result, the image quality of current endoscope generations meets high-class clinical needs, for an extended duration of time. This smart feature thus extends the lifecycle of each endoscope for greater sustainability, while continuing to meet the highest standards of modern imaging and visualization.

Enhanced user experience

PENTAX Medical INSPIRA video processor was developed with a focus on healthcare providers’ needs. It combines cutting-edge functionalities in one plug-and-play solution with intuitive usability. The video processor is controlled via a customisable, state-of-the-art touch panel, equipped with innovative image enhancement functionalities and 4K image processing. This ultimately enables physicians to focus on what is really important; achieving optimal clinical outcomes.

Next generation endoscopes with superior ergonomics

The i20c generation of endoscopes is designed with superior ergonomics for healthcare professionals and exceptional imaging for the highest quality of procedures. Physicians instantly benefit from outstanding manoeuvrability, angulation and handling, combined with further improved vision. The unique control body and light-weight connector of the i20c video endoscopes are designed to further optimize the endoscopic workflow.

Rainer Burkard, Global President at PENTAX Medical, comments: “PENTAX Medical INSPIRA video processor not only upgrades legacy instruments’ imaging capabilities, in combination with our new i20c endoscope generation, it is a milestone for endoscopy. In line with our commitment to continually innovate products, this cutting-edge solution provides a future-proof platform and we are proud of the ground-breaking image quality it brings.”

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company’s mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community’s Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimise their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider’s experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: http://www. pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit: http://www.hoya.com .

[1]90i, i10, J10, 90K and i10c series endoscopes.

Not all models are compatible. For detail, contact your local PENTAX Medical service facility.

[2]90i, i10, J10, 90K, i10c and i20c series endoscopes.

Not all models are compatible. For detail, contact your local PENTAX Medical service facility.

Document Control Number: MKGEN-3765EN-G Rev 1 (v1.3)

