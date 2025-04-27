Philanthropist Constructs ENT and Dental Clinic for Atebubu Government Hospital

Atebubu: Nana Amponsah Teng Kakabo, a business mogul and philanthropist, has constructed an Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) and Dental clinic for the Atebubu Government Hospital in the Bono East Region. Nana Kakabo, popularly known as 'Kwapon', is the Chief Executive Officer of the Kwapons Group of Companies. He described the construction of the clinic as a gesture in line with the Group's corporate social responsibility aimed at giving back to society.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Kakabo, who is also the Chief of Anyinofi in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region, spoke during the inauguration ceremony held at Atebubu. He mentioned that the Kwapons Group operates a pharmacy shop, hotel, and a basic school in Atebubu. In addition to profit-making, the Group is committed to creating more employment opportunities for the youth in the area. He urged the hospital authorities to maintain the facility properly.

The facility is expected to enhance healthcare service delivery at the Atebubu Government Hospital, which was established in 1965 but lacked such a facility until now. Nana Kakabo encouraged health workers to utilize the new clinic to improve health outcomes.