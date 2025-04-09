Physical Activity Crucial in Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases: Mr Gunu

Accra: Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, has emphasized the critical role of physical activities in preventing and managing non-communicable diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and hypertension. He highlighted the importance of regular sports activities in an era marked by sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, which have contributed to a rise in obesity and chronic illnesses.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Gunu's remarks were delivered by Mr Jerry Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive, during the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace. This annual event celebrates the power of sports to drive social change, community development, and foster peace and understanding, commemorated each year on April 6th. This year's theme, 'Healthier Communities, Stronger Nations: The Role of Sports in Public Health,' underscores the significance of sports in promoting public health.

Mr Gunu stated that the adoption of sports as a cultural practice within communities leads to healthier individuals, thereby reducing the burden on healthcare systems and promoting longevity. Studies indicate that 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily can substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular and other ailments. He noted that a physically active population is not only physically fit but also mentally resilient, with reduced prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression.

The Minister also highlighted sports' ability to break social barriers and build relationships that transcend personal differences. He underscored the unifying power of sports in bringing peace where there is conflict, understanding where there is division, and hope where there is despair. Additionally, sports provide young people with purpose, helping them avoid negative influences and build careers. Mr Gunu called on stakeholders to support sports infrastructure and programs that offer opportunities for all, especially the youth.

He emphasized that sports is a unifying force transcending age, gender, race, and economic status. From children playing football on the streets to professional athletes competing globally, sports have the power to inspire, educate, and transform lives. Mr Gunu urged the government, corporate bodies, and civil society to collaborate in investing in sports facilities, promoting physical education in schools, and organizing community-based sports programs.

The Minister called for prioritization in constructing and maintaining community parks, stadiums, and recreational centers to enable people of all ages to engage in sports. He affirmed that the Volta Region would continue collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Health Services, and other relevant institutions to promote policies encouraging active lifestyles.

Mr Gunu concluded by stating that a healthy nation is a productive one, and investing in sports equates to investing in the well-being of people and the future of the country. He urged everyone to embrace sports as a vital component of public health and national development.

The event was attended by Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, Prof. Nii Korley Kortei, Acting Dean, School of Sports and Exercise Medicine also of UHAS, Mrs. Joyce Datsa, Volta/Oti Regions Director of Sports of the National Sports Authority, and Mr. Kwesi Tetteh Amanor, Chief Executive Officer, Republic Trust Company Limited.