Plan Ghana donates to leave the Sissala area

A phase-out programme has been organised by Plan International Ghana to give back to the communities whilst the organisation looks to move out to other parts of the country. The rolling out programme took place in Gwollu in the Sissala West District where the organisation intervened in education, health, agriculture, nutrition, livelihood, sponsorship, and other developmental projects that changed the lives of the residents since 2002. Mr Assum Kwarteng, the Programmes Manager, Plan International Ghana, said despite the enormous contribution, one project they look back to with pride was the Radford project. 'Radford Radio, is a project that has been handed over to the community and is still vibrant and working. I am happy to know it is still working transmitting agriculture, health, and nutrition information to the population', he explained. Mr Kwarteng mentioned that 'Whilst Plan Ghana is going out, we decided to give some parting legacies in recognition of the roles played by the people and the communities'. The donation included 1,420 dual desks to be distributed to 18 schools in both Sissala East and Sissala West Districts. Cash donations and certificates with citations were also given to volunteers who were committed to the cause of the organisation, mobilizing children for sponsorship. Mr Kwarteng said 34 boreholes had been dug and commissioned for 34 communities, two tricycle ambulances for Sentie and Kupulima, and a grinding mill, whilst other communities opted for a health shed, which the NGO provided after consultation with the communities. He assured the people of other grant opportunities for the area whenever there was the opportunity, to provide infrastructure as was done in the past. 'These things are the package that we would leave with you whilst we step back in community development', he added. He said this was part of how the organisation worked to partner government in bringing development to hard-to-reach areas. Mr Kwarteng expressed confidence that after 22 years of intervention, the capacity of the various communities and the people had been improved considerably and they were grateful for their sense of partnership. Mr Eric Nyaaba, a Senior Officer at the Tamale office of Plan Ghana commended the volunteers for their contribution to not only Plan Ghana's work but to their community's rights since 2002. 'Seeing you face to face handling sponsorship families and partnerships, you accepted the pressure of your community and the perception you faced, the organisation is appreciative of your effort', Mr Nyaaba said. Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), appealed to Plan Ghana to try to come back as development challenges still stare at the people in the area. On her part, Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West DCE, extended appreciation to Plan Ghana and commended the volunteers saying, 'There is benefit in service.' She charged the pupils and the community to take care of the furniture, and appealed to Plan Ghana to ensure they advocate for farm access roads for the Sissala area. A volunteer remarked that: 'Plan Ghana support has been worthwhile, painful as they are leaving the area, other parts of the country would need their support to be like us.' Plan Ghana for the 22 years of service brought marked improvement in the lives of the people through the provision of dams, scholarships for school children, infrastructure, and the general well-being of the people. The estimated cost of the parting gift was about GH?3,639,000.

