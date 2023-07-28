PM meets with Director of ILO office for Arab Maghreb countries

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Thursday, had a meeting at the Prime Ministry, with Director of the International Labor Organisation (ILO) Office for Arab Maghreb countries Rania Bakhazi.

The meeting shed light on Tunisia's preparations ahead of its participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), to take place on November 30 to December 12 in Dubai (UAE), reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

The meeting also focused on Tunisia's experience in the area of integrated local development, seen as an innovative experience in the field of promoting basic infrastructure and exploiting local resources in governorates as well as the creation of job opportunities, particularly for women and young people.

Both officials discussed social dialogue and the current situation while laying emphasis on the national employment strategy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse