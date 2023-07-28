National Politics

PM meets with Director of ILO office for Arab Maghreb countries

Web DeskComments Off on PM meets with Director of ILO office for Arab Maghreb countries

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Thursday, had a meeting at the Prime Ministry, with Director of the International Labor Organisation (ILO) Office for Arab Maghreb countries Rania Bakhazi.

The meeting shed light on Tunisia's preparations ahead of its participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), to take place on November 30 to December 12 in Dubai (UAE), reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

The meeting also focused on Tunisia's experience in the area of integrated local development, seen as an innovative experience in the field of promoting basic infrastructure and exploiting local resources in governorates as well as the creation of job opportunities, particularly for women and young people.

Both officials discussed social dialogue and the current situation while laying emphasis on the national employment strategy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

South Korea invites Namibia for 2024 Korea-African summit

Web Desk

President Hage Geingob has been invited by South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol to attend the 2024 Korea-African Summit, aimed at strengthening ties on the blue economy and maritime issues.Speaking during a courtesy visit at State House on Friday, Suk…
National

Mapatuna to manage Sri Lanka for Zimbabwe series | Daily FT

Published by Daily Financial Times Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed their Head of International Cricket Chandima Mapatuna as interim manager of the Sri Lanka cricket team for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting later this month in Pallekele. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said that a permanent manager would be appointed before Sri […]
National

Key Issues to Watch in Biden’s Mideast Trip

Web Desk

WHITE HOUSE — President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia next week to push for Israel’s deeper integration into the region, urge Gulf countries to pump more oil to alleviate the global energy crisis and offer assura…