Police arrest one suspect in Monte Christo robbery

WINDHOEK: One of four suspects from the Monte Christo service station robbery was arrested last week Friday. The Namibian Police Force in a crime update report this week stated that the suspect, a 24-year-old male was arrested on 22 March 2024 at Omalala village. The suspect allegedly took the investigation officers to his house at Engela Lashikolongondjo village where an amount of N.dollars 58 400 was recovered from the suspect's mother. According to the update, some items purchased with the alleged stolen money were confiscated. These included 22 corrugated iron sheets, three timber planks, one zinc door, three cement bags, and one black pole. These exhibits have been booked at Ondangwa Police Station. In the police crime report of 12 March, an incident of robbery with aggravating circumstances was reported. It is alleged that three suspects entered the Monte Christo service station at Lafrenz and pointed at the cashier with firearms. They then allegedly entered the office where the manager was seated and grabbed three cash boxes which were prepared for pickup by G4S for banking. The suspects fled the scene in a blue Mazda Demio vehicle driven by a fourth suspect with a reported total amount of N.dollars 789 707. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency