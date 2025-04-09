Police Engage Herders’ Community and Residents of Central Tongu to Foster Peace

Adidome: The Ghana Police Service at Adidome, Central Tongu district, has taken a step towards resolving the longstanding conflict between local farmers at Mafi Vodza and the Fulani community, who are herdsmen and cattle owners. The tensions, which have been escalating over the years, arise from the Fulani herdsmen allowing their cattle to graze on farmlands, destroying crops.

According to Ghana News Agency, in a bid to address this issue, the Police organised an engagement with the Fulani community, residents, and various elders in the area to foster ways to curb fights and tensions in the area. The engagement provided a platform for the Police to offer legal advice and ensure that peace prevails.

Togbe Azanugorgbea XIV, the Chief of the town, expressed worry about the dire situation, stating that the invasion of farms by cattle has been a persistent problem despite several measures taken by him and his elders to combat it. He disclosed that some Fulani individuals had also been involved in arm robbery and murder cases in the area and urged the police to provide support in addressing these issues. "We have taken several measures to address this issue, but the situation continues to worsen. We need the police to help us find a lasting solution to this problem," Togbe Azanugorgbea said.

In response, the Police took turns to sensitise the Fulani community on the rules and regulations governing their activities in the area. They emphasised that the constitution frowns on the destruction of another person's property, and it is essential for the herdsmen to ensure that they do not invade farms with their cattle. The Police also advised the Fulani herdsmen to desist from taking their cattle out at night, as they were likely to invade farms and destroy crops.

The Police urged cattle owners to shun the use of underage children as herdsmen in the area, cautioning that some of their activities could result in repatriation. They further warned that "whoever is caught with a dangerous weapon would be arrested. We have had several reports that your people carry machetes and guns among others and this act will not help us."

"We will work closely with the traditional authorities to apprehend herdsmen carry along those weapons and seize cattle that invade farms in the area". The police also urged residents who had planned to violently attack the Fulani community and shoot their cattle, to shun such acts and encouraged them to report any incidents of farm invasion to the police.

Sarikih Omar, the leader of the Fulani community in the enclave, lauded the police for their intervention and pledged to support the law enforcement agency and traditional authorities in implementing stringent measures to curb the menace. "We are committed to working with the police and traditional authorities to ensure peace in the area. We will take steps to educate our people on the rules and regulations governing their activities," Mr Omar said.

Mr Enoch Tillah, the Assembly member of Agorvi electoral area, expressed gratitude to the Chief and the police for engaging the Fulani community in the pursuit of peace. He pledged to offer his support to ensure the safety of residents, farms, and the Fulani community in the electoral area. The police's efforts to sensitise the Fulani community on the rules and regulations governing their activities, and to encourage peaceful coexistence between the two groups were expected to yield positive results. Some residents and stakeholders told the Ghana News Agency, that they were hopeful that the police's intervention would bring lasting peace to the area.