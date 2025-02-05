Police Inspector on Remand, Faces Murder Charges

Sunyani: Agyemang Duah Owusu, a 42-year-old Police Inspector, has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody by the Sunyani District Court 'B'. The court, presided over by Eric Daning, remanded Owusu in connection with the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, a supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club (FC). According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025, during a match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium. Owusu and two other suspects, including Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, 58, the owner and financier of Nsoatreman FC, and Joseph Kyeremeh, known as 'santos' in the football community, appeared before the court on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The suspects were ordered to reappear on Monday, February 17, 2025. When the case was heard, Police Prosecutor Inspector Alexander Oppong informed the court that the suspects were involved in the murder. A search of Owusu's room led to the discov ery of two dresses with suspected blood stains and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. After preliminary investigations, Baffour-Awuah, a former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and Kyeremeh were charged with 'abetment to commit crime, to wit murder' under Sections 20 (1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29). The court granted them GHC500,000 bail each, with three sureties, one to be justified. As part of the bail conditions, Baffour-Awuah, also a former Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constituency, is restricted from leaving or traveling outside the Sunyani Municipality without judicial approval. They were also ordered to submit their passports to the court registry and report to the police every day until the next adjournment date.