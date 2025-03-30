Poor Implementation Hinders Ghana’s Promising Afforestation Efforts: Engr. Dr. Mensah

Kumasi: Poor implementation of tree planting and forest conservation programmes has been the main obstacle in Ghana's efforts to maintain a green environment over the years. This was revealed by Dr. Prosper Mensah, an Engineer and Research Scientist at the Forestry Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG). According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Mensah highlighted that while Ghana has introduced commendable programmes aimed at restoring depleted forest cover and promoting a green environment, the implementation of these initiatives has consistently been problematic. He expressed concerns about the inefficacy of these programmes, questioning the tangible results and quantifiable output of the trees planted relative to the financial investments made. Dr. Mensah stressed that planting trees without proper supervision and ownership compromises their nurturing and survival. He cited the example of the Ejisu - Tech Junction stretch, where trees have been planted annually f or five to eight years, yet few have survived due to inadequate supervision. He also lamented the exclusion of qualified technical personnel in the execution of these programmes, despite their availability in various state institutions. Furthermore, Dr. Mensah criticized the often inappropriate selection of tree species and the lack of integration of scientific and engineering principles into these programmes. He emphasized the need for the right people to be consulted, appropriate tree species to be selected, and engineering considerations to be prioritized to ensure the effectiveness of tree planting initiatives. Dr. Mensah also pointed out instances where trees are planted too close to electric poles, highlighting the absence of technical and engineering expertise in the execution of these programmes. He called for the creation of deliberate programmes involving knowledgeable individuals equipped with adequate resources to achieve desired outcomes. He urged the depoliticization of afforestation efforts, stressing the importance of tangible results. Dr. Mensah warned that Ghana risks squandering resources without genuine commitment to afforestation, drawing parallels to other countries where trees are highly valued. Dr. Mensah suggested integrating tree planting into the academic curriculum from the basic to tertiary levels, empowering students to plant and nurture trees as part of their education. He noted that in other countries, bamboo and rattan trees are planted and preserved, contrasting with practices in Ghana, and advocated for deliberate policy interventions supported by science and engineering to address these challenges.