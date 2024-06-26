President Akufo-Addo Commissions Fomena and Kumawu Hospitals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, commissioned the Fomena and Kumawu Hospitals, both in the Ashanti Region, at separate colourful ceremonies attended by traditional leaders and the public. The 120-bed state-of-the-art facilities constructed by NMS Infrastructure Limited come with maternity and pediatric wards, consulting and treatment rooms, theatres and recovery rooms, public health department, accident and emergency, laundry, and mortuary among others. They are equipped with modern equipment and specialised departments designed to provide comprehensive primary healthcare and a wide range of services for people in the two districts and beyond. President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to completing critical projects regardless of which administration initiated them to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians through superior healthcare services. The completion of the Fomena Hospital, he said, was a testimony to his government's dedication to providing stat e-of-the-art health facilities in line with current healthcare standards across the nation. He said the two projects formed part of a broader agenda to complete numerous healthcare projects, saying that upcoming hospitals set for commissioning included five hospitals in Elubo, Mpohor, Bogoso, Nsuaem, and Wassa Akropong as well as a public health facility at Akontonbra and the Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua. 'By the end of 2024, we will also complete several significant projects including the urology and nephrology Centre of excellence at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital,' the President stated. He also spoke about the construction of 11 district hospitals and one polyclinic in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions and various treatment and holding centres being under construction. 'These efforts align with our commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage, and guarantee improved and more efficient health services for all Ghanaians,' he noted. According to the President, the government 's determination to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country is evident in the Agenda 111 initiative which is providing 111 standard 100-bed district hospitals and accommodation for doctors and nurses. He assured Ghanaians that the trust placed in his government would not be in vain, adding that, the government had made substantial investments in the health sector to complete as many infrastructural projects as possible for the benefit of all Ghanaians. He said the government was committed to expanding primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities nationwide, stressing that the Fomena hospital exemplified responsible use of taxpayers' money. Mr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister for Health, said the two projects experienced some headwinds between 2012 and 2015, but under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the projects were completed with the provision of the needed resources. He enumerated many healthcare projects at various stages of completion across the country which the Presiden t had shown commitment to seeing their completion for the benefit of Ghanaians. He said under the leadership and directions of the President, all the facilities under the NMS project were at an average of 20 per cent completion by January 2017 when he was sworn in, but he did not abandon them and worked hard to complete them. About 2,000 beds would have been added to health facilities in the Ashanti Region by the time the President hands over in January 2025, according to the Health Minister.