President Akufo-Addo congratulates Ayorkor Botchwey on election as Commonwealth Secretary-General

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on her election as the seventh Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. Her selection signified the strength of her character and dedication to service as well as to the esteem in which Ghana was held amongst her peers, the President stated in a Facebook post on Saturday. 'For years, I have watched her serve Ghana, Africa and the international community with unshakeable commitment and grace. 'Her work as Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is a testament to her devotion to bridging divides and building meaningful partnerships,' President Nana Akufo-Addo noted. Competing against Senator Joshua Setipa of Lesotho and Dr Mamadou Tangara of the Gambia, Botchwey's candidacy received strong endorsement from Ghanaian leaders, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama, reflecting a Commonwealth-wide preference for African leadershi p in this position. Ms Ayorkor Botchwey, a supporter of reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism, succeeds Baroness Patricia Scotland of the United Kingdom, who has been in the job since 2016. Highlighting the leadership qualities of the incoming Secretary-General, the President said she carried with her a vision of inclusivity and progress 'that I know will inspire the Commonwealth family, and guide it towards a future of hope and unity'. He expressed gratitude to the Heads of State and Government for the resounding vote of confidence in Ghana's candidate. 'In choosing her, you have placed your trust in a passionate advocate for our shared values. I am confident that, with Honourable Ayorkor Botchway at the helm, we will see the Commonwealth flourish, standing as a beacon of cooperation and strength for its people,' he affirmed. The President also praised the outgoing Secretary-General, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland for her outstanding service to the Commonwealth and its organisati ons. 'We wish her God's blessings and the best of luck in all her future endeavours.' In her campaign, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted her vision for the future of the Commonwealth, describing the organisation as 'the most consequential body after the United Nations'. She emphasised her commitment to harnessing the collective strength of the Commonwealth's 2.68 billion citizens for shared progress and resilience. Representatives of the countries, most with roots in the British empire, attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, with slavery and the threat of climate change emerging as major themes. Source: Ghana News Agency