President Mahama Eulogises Late President Sam Nujoma of Namibia

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened at the Namibian High Commission in Accra for the late former Namibian leader, President Sam Nujoma. President Mahama expressed deep respect for President Nujoma, acknowledging his role in the liberation of Namibia and the wider African continent. He described Nujoma as a "Liberation Comrade" who fought valiantly for dignity and freedom, emphasizing the gratitude owed by both Namibia and Africa.

According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama paid tribute by stating that it was time for the "faithful soldier" to rest after his contributions to the liberation struggle. President Nujoma, who passed away on February 8 at the age of 95, was recognized for his revolutionary and anti-apartheid efforts. He played a pivotal role in Namibia's history, serving as the first President of Namibia for three terms from 1990 to 2005.

President Nujoma was instrumental in founding the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) in 1960, where he also served as its first President. His leadership and dedication to the cause of liberation have left a lasting impact on the nation and the continent.