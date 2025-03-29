President Mahama’s Efforts to Restore Black Stars’ Prestige Praised by Berekum West MP

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama is committed to ensuring that the national team, the Black Stars, reclaims its lost glory in the international football community, according to Mr. Dickson Kyere Duah, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Berekum West in the Bono Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Duah, who is also a sports journalist and football administrator, emphasized President Mahama's influence on the team's recent successes. He noted that the President's presence at the Black Stars' training grounds at the Accra Sports Stadium prior to their encounters with Chad and Madagascar played a pivotal role in their victories in those qualifiers.

In an interview at Jinijini, the constituency capital, Mr. Duah highlighted the President's impact on the team. He remarked, "From their passion, commitment, and level of play, you can see that the national team picked inspiration from the President."

Mr. Duah further pointed out the significant investments made by the government into the Accra Sports Stadium over the past three months as evidence of President Mahama's dedication to reviving the national team's status. He stated, "The Accra Sports Stadium has seen a massive facelift in the last three months, showing our President's readiness, commitment, and passion to change the face of Ghana's football in the international community."

He underscored the role of sports and football as powerful national unifiers and urged Ghanaians to support the government. Mr. Duah expressed confidence in President Mahama's leadership as the national team aims to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Additionally, Mr. Duah commended the Black Stars for their impressive performance in the World Cup qualifiers. He encouraged the players and the technical team to remain vigilant against complacency and to continue building a strong team capable of securing a spot in the World Cup.