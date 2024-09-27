President of National House of Chiefs denies allegations of supporting galamsey

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the National House of Chiefs has refuted allegations of supporting illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey. These followed reports attributed to him in a speech delivered at Bibiani. A statement issued on September 24, 2024, by Nana Bonya III, the Atipimhene (sub-chief) of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the publications against Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II of opposing the ban on illegal mining activities, was unfounded and false. He said the address delivered by Ogyeahoho Gyebi during the commissioning of the Minerals Commission's district office at Bibiani last Wednesday, had been misinterpreted by a section of journalists and condemned those behind the false claims. The statement further explained that the President who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, never endorsed illegal mining activities in his speech as reported by some media outlets, stating that his words were take n out of context. He said, Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, had on several platforms spoken against illegal mining activities but supported responsible practices and therefore considered such publications as a calculated attempt to tarnish his good reputation. 'Ogyeahoho has therefore advised journalists to be more professional and ethical in the discharge of their duties. 'As the Fourth Estate of the realm of governance, and partners in development and progress of the country, you should not allow yourself to be used as conduits for false information,' he cautioned. He urged journalists to be ambassadors of peace and unity and not otherwise. Source: Ghana News Agency