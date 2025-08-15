PTA Chairman Begs for Mercy Over Nkwanta SHS Headmaster’s Suspension

Nkwanta: Mr. Michael Nayo, the Chairman of the Parents-Teachers’ Association (PTA) of the Nkwanta Community Secondary Technical, has made a passionate plea to the authorities to show mercy and reconsider the suspension of Mr. Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, the headmaster of the Nkwanta Senior High School.

According to Ghana News Agency, the headmaster was suspended for publicly appealing for food support for West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates at Nkwanta SHS. This appeal was made due to recent unrest in the area and was done without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

Mr. Michael Nayo, PTA chairman of Nkwanta Community Day Senior High School, explained that all three SHS schools’ chairmen collectively agreed to collect a fee of GHS300 per candidate to provide meals. However, after food supplies were delivered, the fees collected were refunded.

The PTA chairman emphasized that the headmaster’s actions were motivated by a desire to support the candidates, rather than a

ny personal gain. Mr. Nayo urged the authorities to consider the circumstances surrounding the incident and to pardon the headmaster, who was seeking public support for feeding the candidates.

He stated that reversing the suspension would be a positive step towards resolving the issue and ensuring the well-being of the candidates.