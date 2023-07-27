General

Putin gifts Zimbabwe’s president a helicopter – ministry

Web DeskComments Off on Putin gifts Zimbabwe’s president a helicopter – ministry

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has gifted his Zimbabwe counterpart a presidential helicopter, according to Zimbabwe's ministry of information.

The gift will be delivered soon, the statement posted on social media said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg along with other African leaders.

Russia also pledged to provide free grain to Zimbabwe and five other African countries.

Zimbabwe has long-standing ties to Russia dating back to the war of liberation against white-minority rule.

It is among the African countries that has maintained a neutral stance in the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia for the invasion.

Source: BBC

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Malawi Key Message Update: Rural households still consuming food from own production following above-average harvests, September 2021

Web Desk

Key MessagesMost rural households continue to consume food from their own production supplemented by market purchases, with Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes expected to persist across most of the country throughout the projection period. However, in the …
General

Two Chinese Nationals Killed, Others Kidnapped in Eastern Congo: Army

User1

BENI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO — Two Chinese nationals have been killed and an unknown number of other people have been kidnapped in an attack by the CODECO militia on a mining camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an army spokesman said Thursday. A local chief and a civil society leader also confirmed the […]
General

UN summit returns in person to world of divisions

User1

UNITED NATIONS, The UN General Assembly is back in person after the pandemic disruption but in a world as full of crises as ever, with the war in Ukraine set to pit the West against Russia. Some 150 world leaders will descend on New York for a week of diplomacy, with all required to come […]