Putin gifts Zimbabwe’s president a helicopter – ministry

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has gifted his Zimbabwe counterpart a presidential helicopter, according to Zimbabwe's ministry of information.

The gift will be delivered soon, the statement posted on social media said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg along with other African leaders.

Russia also pledged to provide free grain to Zimbabwe and five other African countries.

Zimbabwe has long-standing ties to Russia dating back to the war of liberation against white-minority rule.

It is among the African countries that has maintained a neutral stance in the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia for the invasion.

