Religious Department of GBC Honours Bishop Albert Ken Dapatem for His Dedicated Service

Accra: The Religious Department of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has honoured Bishop Albert Ken Dapatem, a retired staff member of the department, for his 20 years of service to the organisation and the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Bishop Dapatem was honoured with gifts and a citation at a send-off party at the GBC premises in Accra, in recognition of his service and leadership as a Reverend Minister, Journalist, and Motivator. The citation highlighted his 17 years of service, marked by integrity, humility, and excellence. It praised Bishop Dapatem for his spiritual leadership, reporting, and motivational skills.

Mr. Yaw Opoku Agyapong, the Acting Director of Radio of GBC, presented the citation, commending Bishop Dapatem’s humility, knowledge, and passion. Mr. Kwame Insaidoo of Radio Ghana also praised the bishop’s accommodating nature and influence within the corporation.

In his response, Bishop Dapatem expressed gratitude to God, his family, and the GBC. He encouraged others to put

in their best efforts at GBC, acknowledging the opportunities his work there had provided him. He currently heads a television station and digital platforms across seven FM stations in the country. Bishop Dapatem concluded by wishing every GBC staff member a fulfilling career and retirement.