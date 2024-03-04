Robber Chanties extend their advantage after weekend triumphs

OPUWO: Khorixas-based Robber Chanties FC collected a maximum of six points over the weekend to expand the margin at the top of the Kunene Football League standings to four points. Robber Chanties, one of Kunene's oldest and most successful clubs, have been toying with their opponents this season after winning all six of their opening games, scoring 23 goals and conceding only four. They lead the league with 18 points. They outclassed their long-time rival Kunene NamPol FC on Sunday at the Herbert Conradie Stadium in Khorixas in a game that ended 2-1 in their favour, following Saturday's victory against Opuwo-based Okarindi Komutati with two goals to one. Other Saturday matches featured Green Dangers defeating Pubs FC 7-2 in Kamanjab. At the same time, Okaukuejo's Etosha United crushed Khorixas Football Academy 5-0. Before their loss to Robber Chanties, Kunene NamPol earned three points by defeating Gariseb Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Khorixas. Young Eagles also won 1-0 against Sixty Eleven FC, while Khaibasen and !Ugab FC drew one-all on Saturday. On Sunday, Khaibasen gained three points over Sixty Eleven in a 1-0 victory, Young Eagles and !Ugab drew one apiece, while Green Dangers lost 1-0 to Khorixas FA at home. Gariseb Orlando Pirates, who are yet to find their footing, suffered another humiliating setback on Sunday when they were smashed by Okarindi Komutati in their own home, resulting in a 6-1 thriller in favour of the Opuwo-based team. Etosha United gained a point at home after a 2-2 draw with Pubs. With just six games played, Robber Chanties are the only unbeaten team in the league, with 18 points at the top of the log ranking, followed by Khaibasen with 14 points after four wins and two draws. Young Eagles and Green Dangers are third and fourth, respectively, with 10 points. Etosha United, Okarindi Komutati, and Khorixas FA all have nine points, ranking fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively. Kunene NamPol are ranked ninth with seven points, followed by !Ugab with six points. Sixty-Eleven and Pubs FC are tied on four points in 10th and 11th place. Gariseb Orlando Pirates, yet to secure a win after five defeats and a tie, are in the relegation zone with one point. Source: The Namibia Press Agency