Scattered and temporarily stormy rains expected in north

The weather on Sunday night is sometime very cloudy with scattered and temporarily stormy rains expected in the north. The wind is blowing west relatively strong near coasts, on heights and in the south, light to moderate elsewhere. Highs range between 7°C and 11°C in the north and on heights and between 13°C and 18°C elsewhere. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

