Secret Societies Are Against Christian Teachings – Pastor Declares

Tema: The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC), Assemblies of God, Tema Community Six, has cautioned Christians against joining fraternities such as freemasonry, stating that their teachings contradict biblical principles.

According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Ayer emphasised that such fraternities promoted secrecy and doctrines that did not align with the Christian faith, saying that many Christians joined such groups without fully understanding their spiritual implications. He told the news outlet in an interview that they operated in secrecy, and members often swear to oaths that contradict biblical teachings.

Rev. Ayer stated that 'although they claim it is an intellectual group, humanitarian group, morality group, to promote unity, to help one another, there are some secret things only known to people at the highest level.' The pastor explained that Pentecostal doctrine was based on the power of the Holy Spirit, openness in worship, and faith in Jesus Christ alone, arguing that any group requiring secrecy, rituals, or alternative beliefs conflicted with the foundations of Christianity.

He urged members of the church and the Christian community at large to seek wisdom and discernment before becoming involved in any group and encouraged believers to stay true to biblical teachings, prayer, and the guidance of the Holy Spirit rather than seeking spiritual or social fulfilment in secret societies.

Rev. Ayer cautioned young people against being influenced by material wealth to join occult groups, emphasising the dangers of such associations, and urged the youth to remain steadfast in their faith and avoid seeking quick riches through harmful means. He expressed concern over the growing trend of young people being lured into fraternities with promises of wealth, power, and success, noting that the desire for quick money and luxurious lifestyles had led many into spiritual bondage, causing harm to their lives and communities.

Rev. Ayer further explained that true success comes through hard work, faith, and patience, not shortcuts or ungodly associations. 'Before you join this group, think about your soul and salvation because according to the Acts of the Apostles, chapter four, verse 12, it says there is no other name that has been given under this sky, or the sun, that any man must be saved except the name Jesus Christ. So apart from Jesus Christ, there is no saviour anywhere,' he further said.