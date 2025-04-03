Shatta Wale Elated After Bagging Three Awards at IRAWMA

Accra: Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he feels honoured after winning three awards at this year's International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

According to Ghana News Agency, at the 42nd edition of the awards, Shatta Wale won three major awards: Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video ('Killa Ji Mi'), and Best Crossover Song ('Commando' ft. Bounty Killer). This achievement brings Shatta Wale's total number of awards to nine in the IRAWMA, one of the world's most prestigious awards platforms for reggae music.

In an Instagram post, Shatta Wale expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for recognising his efforts and thanked fans for their support. He extended "massive thanks to the IRAWMA Family for constantly recognising the craft and pushing the culture forward." He also thanked Mr. Ephraim Martin for creating an incredible platform that celebrates artists like him.

Shatta Wale acknowledged his fans worldwide, stating, "this is our win. Your love and support keep me going. Let's keep raising the flag higher. Africa to the world," he said. Shatta Wale's music influence continues to grow, especially after being the only African artiste to feature at the Vybz Kartel Freedom Street concert in Jamaica last December.