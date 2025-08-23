Shatta Wale’s PRO Confirms Detention by EOCO Over ‘Seized’ Vehicle

Accra: Mr Sammy Baah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale, has confirmed the artiste’s detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Ghana News Agency, the manager stated that Shatta Wale was detained due to inquiries concerning tax obligations related to the purchase of a Lamborghini vehicle. In August, EOCO seized the Lamborghini from Shatta Wale’s residence, alleging its connection to proceeds from a criminal enterprise.

Shatta Wale voluntarily presented himself at the EOCO offices, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with the ongoing investigations. The PRO assured fans and the public that Shatta Wale’s legal team is actively working with authorities to resolve the issue and is taking steps to secure his release as soon as possible.

The statement also urged the SM Family and Shatta Wale’s supporters to remain calm and refrain from speculation. It expressed confidence in the judicial proce

ss, stating that management and legal representatives will return to the EOCO offices to continue discussions. Further updates will be provided as necessary.