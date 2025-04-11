Sixty Youth from Cocoa-Growing Communities Complete Cargill, ICI Apprenticeship Programme

Sefwi Bekwai: A total of 60 adolescent apprentices from cocoa-growing communities in Ghana have successfully completed a year-long vocational and technical training programme spearheaded by Cargill, in partnership with the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative formed part of Cargill's long-term Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation System (CLMRS) strategy under the Cargill Cocoa Promise. This programme focuses on identifying, preventing, and remediating child labour within the cocoa supply chain. A graduation ceremony was held at Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region, where graduates were presented with official TVET certificates from the Ministry of Education and received tools of trade to launch their careers.

The apprenticeship specifically supports 15-17-year-olds in cocoa-growing communities who are beyond compulsory school age and often have limited access to further education or skills training. Through practical training in carpentry, tailoring, and glass fabrication, the initiative equips youth with income-generating skills for self-reliance and community resilience.

Mr Max Essoh Latte, Managing Director of Cargill Ghana, emphasized that promoting human rights is fundamental to the work of the organisation, which motivated the introduction of the programme. He stated, 'We believe that the best way to safeguard the future of cocoa is to improve the livelihoods and wellbeing of farmers and their families. This programme empowers young people with real opportunities to succeed.'

Mr Mike Arthur, Country Director of ICI, noted that the joint programme was a 'great example' of how child labour and poverty in cocoa-growing communities could be reduced. 'By investing in adolescents and providing access to vocational training closer to home, we can equip them with skills that help them be economically independent in the future, allowing them to support their families, diversifying income in cocoa-growing communities, and reducing the prevalence of child labour,' he said.

Mr Samuel Apana, Sustainability Operations Manager at Cargill, mentioned that more youth would be added to the programme in the coming months. He highlighted that the organisation combines short-term support with long-term investment in education, women's empowerment, and community infrastructure.

Some community leaders, including Oyeadieyie Basaoe Kwadwo Armah III, Omanhene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, applauded Cargill's leadership and called on other private sector actors to follow suit in supporting youth development.