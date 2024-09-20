SNV commissions solar-powered water facility for Ko community

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) has commissioned a solar-powered water facility at Ko in the Nandom Municipality, marking a significant improvement in access to potable drinking water in the area. The facility, constructed under the Healthy Future for All (HF4A) project, is expected to supply at least 2,200 gallons of water to the residents daily and tapped to vantage points in the community. Residents had faced difficulties accessing clean water due to low-yielding boreholes and contaminated river bodies. 'We no longer have to trek miles or spend hours fetching water, which our children can focus on their studies, and we can engage in economic activities,' Madam Siepaar Gladys, a resident said. They, therefore, expressed gratitude to SNV and its partners for the life-changing project they had bequeathed to the community. The SNV is implementing the HF4A project with funding from the Helmsley Charitable Trust Fund, which focused on four outcomes including enhancing social behaviour change towards WASH and improving access to WASH services. Speaking at Ko during the commissioning of the facility, Madam Babara White Nkoala, the SNV Country Director for Ghana and Nigeria, reiterated the organisation's commitment to strengthening capacities and catalysing partnerships to transform water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in the Nandom and Lambussie Districts. Madam Nkoala indicated that 21 solar-powered water systems had been constructed, out of which twelve had been handed over and nine were yet to be handed over. She added that 275 handwashing facilities had been provided while plans were advanced to provide some for healthcare facilities and schools in the two districts. 'Beyond these, we have also built the capacity of 68 water management teams and revamped the district water and sanitation management team to ensure oversight of the functionality of these facilities', Madam Nkoala explained. She said the SNV had also launched a sanitation revolving fund under the HF4A project with a total amount of GHS 1,159,601.00 managed by the Nandom Rural Bank to enhance WASH service provision and access in the area. Madam Josephine Manu, the Deputy Director at the Water Directorate, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, emphasised the critical role access to clean water plays in maintaining human health and well-being. 'Safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene are crucial to human health and well-being,' she noted and thanked SNV for its interventions in improving the country's WASH sector. Mr. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, commended SNV for the project and urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the facility for future generations to benefit from it. Mr. Cletus Bapuogyang, the Upper West Regional Extension Officer at the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), indicated that the collaborative effort between the government of Ghana, SNV, and other development partners was helping to bridge the gap in rural water coverage in the region. 'This a chievement brings Ghana closer to realising the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which aims for clean water and sanitation for all by 2030', he added. Source: Ghana News Agency