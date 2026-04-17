BEIJING, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition ( Auto China 2026) kicks off, SOUEAST is set to make its debut, showcasing the 7 -seater plug-in hybrid SUV——S08 DM, alongside a diverse models lineup. This debut marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing global expansion.

EASE Your LIFE

SOUEAST Sets Debut at Auto China 2026, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

Since its brand renewal in 2024, SOUEAST has remained committed to its “EASE YOUR LIFE” philosophy. Positioned as “The partner for Urban Mobility”, the brand addresses the diverse mobility needs of families—from daily commuting to weekend getaways—while steadily expanding its global presence.

As of March 2026, SOUEAST offers a robust lineup of hybrid and fuel-powered models, including the S06, S06 DM, S07, S08 DM, and S09. The brand is now present in 48 countries and regions, supported by over 300 sales outlets, and has built a strong reputation across the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South America. Notably, in Egypt, SOUEAST climbed to 4th place in the passenger vehicle segment and 6th overall market in just one year.

SOUEAST S08DM Lifestyle

The S08 DM, a “7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV” and the centerpiece of SOUEAST, will be presented at the auto show. Powered by a dual-mode hybrid system, the vehicle is engineered for both city commuting and long-distance trips. Early this year, the model made a striking debut at Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), earning high praise from international media for its forward-looking aesthetics and design. It is currently available in markets including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where it has already garnered positive feedback from customers since its launch.

SOUEAST will co-exhibit with JETOUR for the first time at Auto China 2026. Under the theme of “Urban Mobility,” SOUEAST will showcase S08 DM, S09 models and several concept cars. Through innovative design and display, the brand aims to demonstrate its commitment to deepening its presence in the urban mobility market. Looking ahead, SOUEAST will continue to refine its product portfolio and channels, and steadily advance its globalization.

Company：Fujian Soueast Automobile Sales Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Weitong Liu

Email: [email protected]

Website: ​https://www.soueast-motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834783a4-712b-4c15-9fb2-f6396aad0cc2

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