SSGL Advocates Proper Waste Management, Seeks Gov’t Support

Accra: Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group and a key player in Ghana's wastewater treatment sector, has emphasized the importance of adopting proper waste management practices. The company is also calling for government support to effectively operate and expand its services across the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, SSGL currently operates six plants in Ghana and aims to extend its services to all 16 regions. During an industrial visit to Lavender Hill Fecal Treatment Plant in Accra, Mrs. Lola Asiseh Ashitey, General Manager of SSGL, addressed the Parliamentary Press Corps on the significant challenges the company faces, such as the mixing of solid waste with liquid waste, which impedes their treatment processes.

Mrs. Ashitey highlighted the impact of improper waste disposal, stating, "If we do it right, we do it right for ourselves. If we go to the public toilet and dump solid waste, it makes it difficult for us to treat here because everything comes back to us." She urged the public to adopt proper waste management practices, including refraining from disposing of solid waste in liquid waste streams or public toilets, to help prevent the spread of diseases like cholera and to facilitate effective wastewater treatment.

Furthermore, Mrs. Ashitey appealed to the government for regular payment and support to enable SSGL to replicate its services nationwide. She noted that since the commencement of operations in 2017, SSGL has successfully eliminated cholera in the Greater Accra Region and aims to achieve similar results throughout the country. She emphasized the critical role of proper fecal matter management in preventing disease spread and maintaining public health.

The Parliamentary Press Corps also visited other key facilities, including the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant at Adjen Kotoku and the Zoomlion Transfer Station Pantang.