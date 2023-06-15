Education Literacy

St Nicholas School Partners Knowledge Resort to Roll Out E-Learning

St Nicholas School Partners Knowledge Resort to Roll Out E-Learning

Nicholas Preparatory School in Tema, Ghana has signed a partnership agreement with Knowledge Resort Ltd, an Educational Technology Company, to provide a broad category of e-learning services to students and teachers.

Under the agreement, basic and junior high school students of St Nicholas School will be able to, as part of their curriculum, study various topics in Mathematics, English Language, Science, and ICT, In a fun and competitive way online.

This will improve thinking, attention and listening skills, speed and concentration, persistence, and involvement amongst students as observed in video game players. The e-learning services will also enhance the achievement of automaticity through repetition practice.?

Students' competitive spirit is greatly improved with the introduction of a scoreboard and leaderboard since they can compare their speed of solving questions with their contemporaries.? More so this enhances the promotion of ICT among students and teachers.? Students of St. Nicholas School will be able to access these services online even while at home and during vacations with their unique credentials giving them a significant advantage over kids in other schools.?

With thousands of practice questions and answers in different subjects, coupled with a step-by-step mathematics problem solver students and teachers will have a lot to do.

The school is pursuing a dedicated vision in progressing and maintaining the Hellenic influence, both ancient and modern, amid?an all-round education and culture.

Knowledge Resort Ltd, an Educational Technology Company, focuses on e-learning and is based in

Ghana with a worldwide reach.

It collaborates with educational institutions, their learners, and teachers to bolster students' knowledge, particularly in English Language, Science, and Mathematics by delivering web-based high-quality educational content.

In the educational sector, it serves Basic Schools, Junior, and Senior high schools, teachers, and homes.

GNA

Source: Ghana News Agency

