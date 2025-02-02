Stephen Appiah Pays Surprise Visit to West Ham Star Kudus

London: Newly appointed Black Stars Management Committee Vice Chairman Stephen Appiah has paid a surprise visit to West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus. Appiah, who is a former Black Stars captain, met with Mohammed Kudus, a key player for the Black Stars, at his base in London, United Kingdom.

According to Ghana News Agency, it was Appiah's first formal engagement since being named Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee. During his interaction with Kudus, Appiah expressed gratitude for his dedication and services to the nation.

The former Juventus star added that he and the other Management Committee members were there to support the Black Stars in their quest to qualify for their fifth World Cup. Kudus, who has been a vital player for Black Stars coach Otto Addo, would be seeking to make a big stride towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup when they face Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars would host Chad in Accra on March 19, before facing Madagascar three days after.