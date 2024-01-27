Strategy paper on cooperation with AfDB discussed at working session

A working session was held Friday at the headquarters of the Employment and Vocational Training Ministry to identify the ministry's priorities as part of the development of the 2024/2028 strategy paper on cooperation with the African Development Bank (AfDB). The meeting, attended by Minister Lotfi Dhieb, focused on the attractiveness of public vocational training centres by means of promoting sports and cultural activities. This in addition to a boost to entrepreneurship and value chains in regions with high unemployment and poverty rates and low development indicators, reads an Employment Ministry press release. Improved training and upgrading and rehabilitation to enhance youth employability and meet the needs and requirements of businesses and economic sectors were also discussed. The working session was attended by Secretary of State in charge of Communitarian Companies Riadh Chaoued and Chief of Staff Abdelkader Jammeli. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse