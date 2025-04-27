Sunyani Teaching Hospital Launches 24-Hour OPD and Home Care Services

Sunyani: The Management of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital (STH) has announced the introduction of 'home care' and 24-hour Out-Patient Department (OPD) services to address the healthcare needs of the region's growing population.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Cardinal Newton, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, stated that the initiative aims to alleviate pressure on emergency services by providing healthcare services directly to clients' homes. "The OPD services used to close around 2000 hours, but with increased staffing of doctors and nurses, we can now operate all night for clients to access healthcare services," Dr. Newton explained during a visit by the Parliament Select Committee.

The committee, led by Dr. Sebastian Sandaare, MP for Daffiama Bussie/Issa Constituency and Chairman of the Committee, visited the hospital to evaluate its operations. Dr. Newton disclosed future plans for a digital application system allowing clients to book services online, facilitating home visits by healthcare workers.

The CEO expressed confidence that these new initiatives would enhance service delivery and relieve the facility's growing demand since its elevation to a teaching hospital. Prof. Dr. Titus Beyuo, MP for Lambussie, urged the government to expedite the establishment of a Medical School at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to support the hospital's upgrade.

This development is expected to enable more Ghanaians to pursue medical studies locally, reducing the need for families to send students abroad for medical education. Mr. Sandaare further assured the government's commitment to addressing challenges in the health sector and praised the hospital's management for their innovative approach, urging them to prioritize staff welfare.