Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary locked, facility draped with red wax materials

The premises of the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary are draped with pieces of red bands, as its mortuary workers join the nationwide strike announced by the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG). A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the facility revealed that mortuary workers had decorated plastic containers and dustbins with the red clothes to signal their involvement in the strike action. The main facility was locked, however, the only attendant sighted at the premises declined to speak to the media. The MOWAG declared an indefinite strike effective Thursday, September 26, in demand of improved conditions of service and personal protective equipment (PPE) for mortuary workers. Source: Ghana News Agency