SUSEC needs 300 dormitory beds to end Double Track System – Headmaster

The Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) says it needs 300 dormitory beds for the boarding students to end its Double Track System. Mr Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster, said the 300 beds would help accommodate 600 boarding students, saying the school had also required 1,000 tables and chairs to meet the growing student population. Mr Marfo made the appeal when Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sunyani East constituency performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of an artificial football pitch for the school. The MP lobbied and secured funding support from the Middle Development Authority (MBDA) for the project, which had substitution benches and other auxiliary facilities, and expected to be completed within six months. Mr Marfo said since the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) in 2017, the admission and student's population had increased significantly, with a current population of more than 4,600 students. He said physical in frastructure development had also improved, and with the support of the MP, the school now had a newly constructed 12-unit classroom block, two dormitories for boys and girls and a-1,500 capacity dining hall. Mr Marfo said construction works on an additional 24-unit classroom block, six-unit teachers' bungalow and standard science laboratory were progressing steadily, and nearing completion. He commended the MP for his passion for education and improving the educational infrastructure of the school. However, he expressed worry about the abandonment of a toilet project which was about 80 per cent complete, saying the contractor working on the project could no longer be traced. Mr Marfo said with its IGF and support of the Parents Teachers Association, the school put up a three-kilometer fence wall to secure its lands against encroachment. He also expressed appreciation to the MP for the artificial pitch project too and appealed for the beds and the completion of the toilet facility. Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh sa id with the enhancement in the school's educational infrastructure, the teachers were expected to re-double their efforts to improve the academic performance of the students too. Source: Ghana News Agency