Swakomund man arrested for alleged murder

A 19-year-old man was arrested at Swakopmund on Saturday for the alleged murder of 22-year-old Immanuel Hermanus Ganaseb.

According to Erongo Community Policing Affairs Commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a crime report issued here, the incident happed on Friday evening when the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased with a knife at a bar in the DRC informal settlement.

'The suspect reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime which occurred at about 23h00 and was traced down and arrested. The murder weapon was also recovered,' he said.

Shapumba added that it is still not clear what led to the incident, however police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect was charged and is set to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

