Synervest Group Raises $4 Million Series A to Accelerate Global Expansion of Institutional Fintech Infrastructure

Strategic investment from Jura Investment Group and CMT Digital boosts growth across regulated trading, payments, and technology services

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Market—Synervest Group, a fintech holding company delivering institutional-grade infrastructure across trading, payments, and financial technology, today announced it has raised $4 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Jura Investment Group, with continued participation from CMT Digital, valuing the company at $60 million—double its valuation from just 12 months earlier.

The investment follows a strong period of commercial and operational momentum across Synervest’s portfolio of financial services businesses. The funding will be used to accelerate international expansion, enhance the Group’s regulatory presence, and strengthen its institutional offering.

“Bringing Jura on board as a strategic partner, alongside the continued backing of CMT Digital, is a major endorsement of our model and long-term vision,” said Alexander Oelfke, Founding Partner at Synervest Group. “This partnership enables us to scale faster, deepen our regulatory capabilities, and broaden our reach across institutional markets.”

With legal entities and regulatory licenses in key international jurisdictions, Synervest maintains operational hubs in Europe and the Middle East and serves financial institutions seeking compliant, scalable, cross-border infrastructure.

“We see great potential in Synervest Group and are excited to support their global expansion. Their innovative approach to fintech aligns well with our vision, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to accelerate their growth,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO of Jura Investment Group.

“The future of financial markets will be shaped by firms that can operate across borders while meeting the highest regulatory standards,” said Jan-Dirk L., Co-Founder of CMT Digital. “Synervest is building precisely that—robust trading infrastructure designed for global institutions. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth.”

About Synervest Group

Synervest Group is a global fintech platform providing a unified and highly interconnected compliance-led ecosystem that triggers scalable offerings for both B2B and B2C models whether for proprietary or external utility across trading, payments, and financial technology. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Group operates across key international financial hubs with regulatory licenses in multiple jurisdictions.

