Taconic Biosciences Launches First and Only Super Immunodeficient Mouse Models Lacking Residual Murine Fc Gamma Receptors, for Improved Antibody Therapy Assessment

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, has launched the FcResolv NOG portfolio, the first and only super immunodeficient mouse models lacking residual murine Fc gamma receptors (FcγRs) known to confound results in antibody-based therapy studies.

Murine FcγRs can cause false positives or false negatives, leading to incorrect conclusions and derail drug discovery. FcResolv NOG models knock out these receptors for greater clarity in antibody-based drug studies, affording investigators greater confidence and more translatable data with fewer studies and fewer animals. With applicability in oncology, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune disease, FcResolv NOG models are suitable for engrafting a wide range of human cells and tissues, including simultaneous human tumor engraftment and immune system humanization.

“Antibody-based therapies represent one of the fastest-growing classes of drugs, creating a pressing need for better preclinical tools to assess therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bispecific antibodies,” said Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic. “Taconic’s FcResolv NOG portfolio enables researchers to evaluate drug candidates like these on their own merits, free of interference from residual murine Fc gamma receptor activity.”

FcResolv NOG models eliminate the false negatives that occur when an antibody-based therapeutic’s Fc domain interacts with murine FcγRs as well as the false positives that result when FcγRs trigger residual murine immune activity. They also eliminate costly deconvolution steps otherwise needed to distinguish true drug efficacy from off-target effects mediated through the mouse immune system. With more reliable answers, researchers can target their drug discovery investments more strategically and effectively.

The FcResolv NOG model portfolio is based on the super immunodeficient CIEA NOG mouse®. The portfolio currently includes two models:

FcResolv NOG, for tumor xenografts using cell lines or patient-derived tumors, engraftment of other normal or pathological human cells and tissues, and immune system humanization studies

for tumor xenografts using cell lines or patient-derived tumors, engraftment of other normal or pathological human cells and tissues, and immune system humanization studies FcResolv hIL-15 NOG, which supports engraftment of human NK cells and is suitable for efficacy studies on antibody-based therapeutics with an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) mechanism of action

Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

