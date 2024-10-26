Takoradi MP supports 700 artisans with startup kits

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Takoradi constituency, has provided startup kits for 700 individual local artisans to assist them set up their own businesses. This initiative dubbed, 'Kobby Youth Investment Initiative,' was envisioned to equip 6000 youth with productive assets to generate income, wealth and ensure their prosperity. It is also to boost the entrepreneurial spirit in the community and create job opportunities for the youth. The startup kits, which include essential tools and equipment, would enable the artisans, some of whom are masters and apprentices, to grow their businesses. At a handing over ceremony, Mr Darko-Mensah who is also the Western Regional Minister, said the move was expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, as it would increase productivity and competitiveness among artisans. He said providing business development services and funding for young businesses was crucial for their growth and success, therefore, the initiative was a testament to his commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and job creation in the constituency. He stated that by empowering artisans with the necessary tools and resources, he was helping to unlock the potential of local entrepreneurs and contribute to the country's economic development. He expressed the hope of seeing the positive impact of the initiative on the Takoradi community, as he had already supported the training of over 2,000 youth in diverse crafts and provided them with equipment and seed capital. Source: Ghana News Agency