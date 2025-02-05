Teacher Jailed 120 Months for GHC238,550.99 Theft

Asante Bekwai: The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a teacher to 120 months in prison in hard labour for stealing GHC238,550.99 belonging to his bank, a rural bank. John Ankomah Boateng, 36, denied the offence but was taken through a full trial and found culpable.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Inspector Eric Twum, a Police Detective, informed the court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Apeatu, that Mr. David Aneere Atianeere, the complainant, was the Internal Auditor of the rural bank. He stated that Boateng was a teacher at a Junior High School in the Bosome-Freho District and a customer of the bank.

Between February 9 and 26, 2024, Ankomah fraudulently made withdrawals amounting to GHC238,550.99 using the Ghana Pay application, despite having an account balance of only GHC 2.23. On February 28, 2024, the complainant reported the case to the Regional CID Ashanti South, which led to the arrest of Ankomah on March 13, 2024.

In a caution statement, Ankomah admitted to the offence and disclosed that he transferred GHC10,000.00 to one Isaac, GHC 5,000.00 to Kweku, GHC 20,000.00 to Kweku Duah, and GHC 5,000.00 to Neymar for safekeeping. The court also heard that he transferred GHC40,000.00 to a travel agent for processing his travel documents.