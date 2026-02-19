Telefónica and Mavenir Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Innovation in Telecom

Showcasing AI innovation at Mobile World Congress (#MWC26) with live product demonstrations of next generation use cases

MADRID, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telefónica, S.A., a global leader in integrated communications, and Mavenir Systems Limited, the telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design technology provider, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a joint AI Innovation Hub. This collaborative lab is designed to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into the evolution of Core Networks.

The AI Innovation Hub will serve as a real-world testbed where advanced capabilities, such as AI-driven autonomous network orchestration, intent-based services, and AI-enabled monetization frameworks, can be developed, validated, and optimized. By emulating production-grade traffic patterns in a controlled environment, the Hub will enable both companies to rigorously test and refine next-generation solutions ahead of large-scale commercial deployment.

This collaboration marks a significant leap toward a new era of intelligent, autonomous, and self-optimizing telco networks, systems that continuously learn, anticipate, and adapt in real time. It underscores Telefónica’s and Mavenir’s shared vision to redefine the future of AI-driven network evolution, with cloud-native intelligence embedded into every layer of connectivity. The initiative also represents a transformative milestone in Telefónica’s journey to reimagine its network as a highly autonomous, intent-aware digital platform capable of intuitively understanding enterprise and consumer needs, predicting them before they arise, and seamlessly translating those intents into precise, automated network actions.

The collaboration will champion industry-leading practices in AI, data security, and regulatory compliance, while driving joint marketing initiatives, technical thought leadership, and active participation in global industry forums. Together, Telefónica and Mavenir will shape new business models, align closely with operational units, and accelerate the development and launch of AI-native solutions in the Core networks, firmly positioning Telefónica at the forefront of telecom innovation, service differentiation, and next-generation monetization.

Cayetano Carbajo, Core, Transport and Ecosystem Director at CTIO, speaking on behalf of Telefónica, said: “Our collaboration with Mavenir sets a new benchmark in Telefónica’s commitment to lead the industry in AI-driven Core network transformation. By combining Mavenir’s cloud-native core and service platforms with our real-world operational environment, we can transform the core network and rapidly operationalize AI-powered services that are ready for commercial deployment.”

Pardeep Kohli, President & CEO, Mavenir, said: “Mavenir’s cloud-native platform is what makes this AI Innovation Hub real. With a long history of delivering core, voice, and messaging platforms across multiple Telefónica operating companies, we bring proven, production-scale innovation into this collaboration. By exposing these network capabilities through open interfaces, we enable AI to turn the network into a programmable service platform, creating a unique opportunity for Telefónica to operationalize AI, launch new digital and enterprise services faster, and unlock new revenue streams.”

Meet Mavenir and Telefónica at Mobile World Congress 2026 (Barcelona, March 2–5, 2026, Hall 2, 2H60): Experience the future of AI-driven telecommunications firsthand with a live demonstration from Mavenir and Telefónica at MWC 2026. The demo will showcase next-generation use cases in AI-enriched communications, autonomous service exposure, and intent-driven operations, bringing to life the collaborative innovation.

Visit our teams in Hall 2 (Stand 2H60) to see how Telefónica and Mavenir are accelerating the evolution toward autonomous, AI-native networks. Contact us to reserve a meeting with our team of experts at #MWC26 https://www.mavenir.com/mwc-2026/#request-a-meeting-mwc

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers, with the mission of delivering the best digital experience to its customers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity as well as a wide range of digital services for residential and business customers. With more than 350 million customers, Telefónica’ s main markets are Spain, Brazil, Germany and the UK.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9657136