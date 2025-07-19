Tema High Court Adjourns Defamation Case Involving Agradaa and Empress Gifty

Tema: The Tema High Court A, led by Justice Janet Anima Maafo, has postponed the hearing of a defamation lawsuit filed by gospel musician Empress Gifty Adoye against Patricia Oduro, known as Agradaa.

According to Ghana News Agency, the case was adjourned due to a new application submitted by Agradaa’s legal team, seeking to amend the defendant’s entry of appearance. The application was based on the claim that Agradaa’s permanent residence had changed following her incarceration. Agradaa, who is serving a 15-year sentence at Nsawam Prison, was represented in court by her husband, Mr. Angel Asiamah. She is scheduled to reappear on October 10, 2025.

The defamation suit, initiated by Mrs. Adoye in May 2025, demands GH?20 million in damages, alleging that Agradaa tarnished her reputation with false claims on social media. Agradaa’s lawyers argued that the defendant’s change of residence to a different region necessitated the filing of a new application, as current legal protocols do not accommodate defendants residing outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Empress Gifty’s legal representatives acknowledged the defendant’s counsel’s position, noting their intent to have the case relocated to the Eastern Region for logistical reasons. They also expressed concern that Agradaa’s legal strategy could be a tactic to delay proceedings. Despite this, the court has allowed Agradaa’s team to present their application on the next hearing date.

The plaintiff’s counsel has expressed their intention to contest the application, maintaining that the case should remain under the jurisdiction of the Tema High Court.