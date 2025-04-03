Tema Port, ECG Management Must Answer for Missing Containers, Says Majority Leader

Tema: Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has demanded accountability from the management of both the Tema Port and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). This follows a revelation that over 1,300 containers belonging to the ECG have vanished from the Tema Port. According to Ghana News Agency, the disappearance of the containers was uncovered during an investigation, which revealed that they were filled with essential equipment. Mr Ayariga, speaking on the floor of Parliament, asserted his commitment to ensuring accountability, stating, "This country must change. I'm happy that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition has promised to go to the root of this matter, and he has the full support of this House to hold all those who were involved in this exercise accountable, from the leadership of ECG to the leadership of the Tema Port." The investigation further led authorities to discover alleged stolen ECG cables, components of the missing containers, being melted into blocks and processed into aluminum rods for export at aluminum smelting facilities in Shai-Osudoku. Mr Ayariga, also the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, stating, "and those who specifically stole the containers out of the port should also be held accountable." He also highlighted the importance of investigating the companies that have been exporting aluminum products over the years, questioning the sources of their aluminum products. The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for swift action to address the issue.