Tema West MCE Nominee Visits TDC Managing Director

Tema: Mr. Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive nominee, has paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, Mr. Courage K. M. Nunekpeku. Mr. Totimeh is awaiting confirmation by the assembly members of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA).

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Totimeh expressed his commitment to fostering developmental and sustainable growth within the municipality. He highlighted infrastructure improvement, job creation, environmental management, and boosting local businesses as key areas of focus.

The MCE nominee assured that he would collaborate with TDC to ensure mutual benefits for their institutions and all relevant stakeholders. In response, Mr. Nunekpeku congratulated Mr. Totimeh on his appointment and expressed hope for his swift confirmation to enable him to lead the Tema West municipality effectively.

Mr. Nunekpeku emphasized the importance of a strong partnership between TDC and Tema West to realize their vision of developing a modern and clean Tema.