Tema West MP Supports Muslim Community with Essential Ramadan Donations

Tema: Mr James Enu, Member of Parliament for Tema West, has donated essential food items to the Muslim community in the constituency to support them during the holy month of Ramadan. The items, including 15 sacks of sugar, 15 cartons of milk, 15 boxes of Lipton, and GHS30,000 in cash, will be distributed to all Muslims across the constituency's 11 electoral areas. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Enu emphasized the importance of giving during Ramadan, describing it as a fundamental aspect of the holy month that strengthens community bonds and promotes compassion. He highlighted that Ramadan is not only a time of fasting from dawn to dusk but also a period dedicated to prayer, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. 'In the Quran, there are five pillars of Islam; among the five pillars, one is Ramadan and another one is hajj, which is all very important to Muslims,' he stated. The donation was also a way for Mr. Enu to show appreciation for the contributions of the Muslim community to the development o f the constituency. He called for unity and peace among all religious groups in Tema West and Ghana as a whole. Additionally, Mr. Enu commended President John Dramani Mahama for reducing the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage for Ghanaian Muslims and encouraged community members intending to embark on the pilgrimage to take advantage of the reduction. 'I'll take this opportunity to thank His Excellency for taking almost GHS13,000 from the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage even though he resumed office recently,' he remarked. Receiving the donation, Alhaji Yahya Abdullah, Zongo Caucus Coordinator for the Tema West Constituency, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Muslim community. He thanked the MP for the gesture and prayed for Allah's blessings upon him, assuring that the items would be shared appropriately among the Muslims.