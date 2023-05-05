Somali authorities said yesterday that sustained military operations by government forces against al-Shabab have succeeded in reducing terrorist attacks across the country by 70 per cent.

Somalia's cabinet, which held its weekly meeting in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, said such operations launched in central and southern parts of the country, including Mogadishu, also succeeded in stabilizing the national capital.

The Council of Ministers said the relative stability witnessed in the restive city of Mogadishu ensured the safety of the residents observing the holy month of Ramadan.

'The Council of Ministers praised the achievements of the army in liberating the country, which made it possible to reduce 70 per cent of the terrorist attacks in the country,' said the cabinet, which is chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, in a statement.

The al-Shabab militant group was routed from Mogadishu in 2011 by the allied forces and has had to abandon most of its strongholds, but it still controls vast rural areas and remains the key threat to peace in Somalia.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency