The Denodo Platform and Agora, the Denodo Cloud Service, Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo , a leader in data management, today announced the availability of the Denodo Platform in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Denodo’s platform, a proven AI-Ready data management and delivery platform, using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The Denodo Platform helps organizations unify data across disparate systems with a consistent semantic layer, empower business and AI teams with governed self-service access to trusted data, and enable real-time data delivery without costly replication. These capabilities accelerate AI adoption, improve decision-making, and reduce both risk and infrastructure costs — enabling customers to transform their entire data ecosystem by accelerating time to value, ensuring that trusted, AI-ready data is instantly accessible.

“By offering the Denodo Platform in AWS Marketplace, we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access our logical data management solution, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, EVP at Denodo. “Our customers across a wide range of industries — including financial services, manufacturing, professional services, and the public sector — are already using these capabilities to deliver trusted, real-time data. This ensures their AI models use the right data with the right meaning, improving accuracy, building trust, and ultimately driving faster, more cost-effective development and broader adoption. It’s a clear demonstration of the real-world value of logical data management.”

The Denodo Platform delivers essential capabilities, including semantic unification of all data through a single, logical access layer enriched with consistent business context; federated data governance with centralized oversight to enforce fine-grained access controls; and real-time access to fresh, trusted data directly from the source. These features enable customers to power AI applications, powered by Amazon Bedrock, with accurate, secure, and up-to-date information, improving model precision, accelerating development, and ensuring scalable, compliant AI adoption across the enterprise.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

The Denodo Platform is available as either an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) — Denodo Enterprise Plus — or as a fully managed SaaS offering via Agora. Both options provide the same robust feature set, including support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The latest version of the Denodo AI SDK now includes an MCP Server implementation, enabling all AI agents and applications built with the SDK to integrate seamlessly with any MCP-compliant client. This gives customers a trusted data foundation for building agentic AI ecosystems based on open standards — and the flexibility to deploy across their AWS environment.

To learn more visit the Denodo listings: Denodo Agora and the Denodo Platform Enterprise Plus in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ .

