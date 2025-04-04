‘The Kusaas, an Indigenous Perspective’ Launched to Rectify Historical Inaccuracies

Accra: A book on the Kusaasi people which promises to be a pivotal resource in rectifying historical inaccuracies and providing a comprehensive, indigenous perspective on their rich cultural heritage has been launched in Accra. The book, titled 'The Kusaas: An Indigenous Perspective,' authored by Mr. James Azumah Abass Abah, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, and edited by Mrs. Hasiyatu Abubakari, Mrs. Agnes Apusigah, and Mr. Agoswin Musah, was launched at a culture-packed event at the University of Ghana's Institute of African Studies.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event was attended by personalities from the Kusaas community and Kusaas youth groups in Accra and on university campuses, as they purchased and shared their insights about the book. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Cletus Avoka, Member of Parliament for Zebilla, highlighted the significance of the publication in addressing long-standing distortions since colonial times about the Kusaasi people.

He noted that previous books about the Kusaasi people, authored by colonial administrators, were full of inherent limitations and potential inaccuracies. The MP said that although some scholars had touched on some aspects of Kusaasi culture, the book represents the first dedicated and in-depth exploration of the Kusaasi people, crafted with their voices and experiences at the forefront.

Mr. Avoka said by centring the voices and experiences of the Kusaasi people, the book provides an 'indigenous perspective that is essential for promoting cross-cultural understanding, respect, and reconciliation.' He outlined the potential impacts of the book, including the preservation of cultural heritage in the face of Western cultural infiltration and the promotion of cultural awareness.

The publication is the premier documentation of the history and culture of the Kusaas, presented and commissioned by individuals native to their land who have lived, experienced, researched, and recounted their own history. Comprising 12 chapters, the book covers a broad array of topics that provide a comprehensive understanding of what the Kusaas consider to be their authentic story of who they are and what they value.